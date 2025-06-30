Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $38.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.91 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.