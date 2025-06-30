Wall Street Zen Downgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Sell

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMER

Omeros Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. Omeros has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Omeros by 692.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 14,486.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.