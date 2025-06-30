5E Advanced Materials’ (FEAM) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 8.8%

FEAM stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts anticipate that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

