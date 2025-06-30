Wall Street Zen Downgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Hold

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Veracyte Stock Up 2.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VCYT stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1,267.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

