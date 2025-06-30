Bank of America Cuts Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Price Target to $61.00

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNXC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,541. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,503 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,707,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 3,068,916 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,981,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 880,960 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,418,000 after buying an additional 40,226 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

