Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.36. Match Group has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,321,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,573,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,880,000 after purchasing an additional 506,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

