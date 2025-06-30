Wall Street Zen Upgrades Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) to Hold

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Peraso in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Peraso Stock Down 9.2%

About Peraso

NASDAQ PRSO opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.84. Peraso has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

