K2 Financial Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

K2 Financial Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of K2 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

VUG opened at $436.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $439.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.