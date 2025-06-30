Essex LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

