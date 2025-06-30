TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.21. 627,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,832,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAL. Macquarie cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.90 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $11.54 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.89 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2,125.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,628,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,824,000 after buying an additional 12,061,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,628,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2,706.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,045,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,321 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,588,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,952,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

