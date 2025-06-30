Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $25.00. Chorus shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

