Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Chorus Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.61, but opened at $25.00. Chorus shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.
Chorus Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.
About Chorus
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Lululemon Slips as Rivals Rally: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- The Top Insider Sells From Q2: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why BigBear.ai Could Rally 100% and Catch Palantir Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.