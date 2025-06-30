Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.17 and last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 2566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.
RAY.A has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins set a C$11.50 price target on Stingray Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
In related news, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$30,690.93. Insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $129,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
