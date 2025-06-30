YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,720,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 5,555,239 shares.The stock last traded at $8.22 and had previously closed at $8.29.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $544,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

