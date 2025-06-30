Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lowered by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,011 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 7.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $24,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

