Critical Comparison: GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) versus Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) and GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snail and GameSquare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $84.47 million 0.62 $1.83 million $0.04 35.13 GameSquare $96.20 million 0.39 -$48.75 million ($1.51) -0.64

Risk and Volatility

Snail has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GameSquare. GameSquare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Snail has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameSquare has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Snail and GameSquare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 0.00 GameSquare 0 0 3 1 3.25

GameSquare has a consensus target price of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 281.55%. Given GameSquare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GameSquare is more favorable than Snail.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and GameSquare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail -0.11% -3.17% -0.15% GameSquare -48.85% -162.44% -48.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Snail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of GameSquare shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Snail shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of GameSquare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snail beats GameSquare on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. The company also engages in providing marketing and creative services, offering leading data and analytics solutions. The company was formerly known as Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

