Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 117.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $5,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $272.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.80. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

