Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.65. 17,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 236,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Subaru to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Subaru Stock Down 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,289.35 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUJHY. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Subaru by 1,214.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 111,609 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Subaru by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Subaru by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Subaru by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

See Also

