Comparing Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) & The Competition

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nouveau Monde Graphite to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -$53.48 million -5.09 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors $8.20 billion $447.87 million -0.34

Risk and Volatility

Nouveau Monde Graphite’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nouveau Monde Graphite’s peers have a beta of 0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nouveau Monde Graphite and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors 614 1680 3307 139 2.52

Nouveau Monde Graphite currently has a consensus price target of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 57.98%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -40.65% -30.19% Nouveau Monde Graphite Competitors -938.79% -12.66% -5.27%

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite peers beat Nouveau Monde Graphite on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec. It also involved in the real estate and trading activities. The company was formerly known as Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. in February 2017. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-Des-Saints, Canada.

