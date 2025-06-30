Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc. (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.75. Barratt Redrow shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 3,481 shares changing hands.

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51.

Barratt Redrow Company Profile

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

