Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 150,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 475,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. D. Boral Capital started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $4.84. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 11,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,343,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,582,000 after buying an additional 46,943,585 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

