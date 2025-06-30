ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head-To-Head Review

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $33.65 million 4.91 -$6.07 million ($0.11) -32.55 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $18.16 million 2.71 -$20.13 million ($1.16) -0.93

Volatility and Risk

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -15.09% -30.43% -19.41% ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -190.76% -88.87% -49.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for KORU Medical Systems and ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.09%. Given ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

