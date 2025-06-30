Plug Power Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 68,824 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average volume of 40,877 call options.
Insider Activity at Plug Power
In related news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,805.92. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $146,465,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 722,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Plug Power Trading Up 33.5%
Shares of Plug Power stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,725,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,029,703. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 312.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.21%. The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
