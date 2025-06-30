Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$79.36 and last traded at C$79.03, with a volume of 21202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Definity Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.64.

Definity Financial Price Performance

Definity Financial Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$71.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.68.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

