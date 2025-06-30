Lido Staked Matic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.14 Thousand (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $9.14 thousand worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107,440.61 or 0.99859877 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99710471 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 15,119,720 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 15,119,719.52289821. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.20840963 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $8,196.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

