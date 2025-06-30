Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.41. 1,761,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,128,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 571.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,073 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

