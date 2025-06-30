Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $195.77 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

