Hillman Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hillman Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 14.4% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $552.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

