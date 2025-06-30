Wanchain 1-Day Volume Hits $3.97 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,543,545 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

