Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 342,364 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Chan purchased 342,364 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$239,654.80 ($156,637.12).
Finbar Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.
About Finbar Group
