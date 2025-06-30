Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 342,364 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Chan purchased 342,364 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$239,654.80 ($156,637.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

