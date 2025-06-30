Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $159.90 Thousand

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $159.90 thousand worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,890,067 coins and its circulating supply is 32,276,310 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 48,890,067 with 32,276,310 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.09496531 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $140,221.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.