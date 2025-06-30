Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 1,405 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.26.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $210.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $225.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

