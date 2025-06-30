Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $690.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $712.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $598.32 and its 200 day moving average is $587.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

