CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,611 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 3.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi lifted its stake in Boeing by 473.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after buying an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $214.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

