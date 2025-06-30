GE Vernova (GEV) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GE Vernova to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GE Vernova and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GE Vernova 5.42% 10.10% 2.04% GE Vernova Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Risk and Volatility

GE Vernova has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Vernova’s competitors have a beta of -72.77, suggesting that their average share price is 7,377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GE Vernova $34.94 billion $1.55 billion 75.80 GE Vernova Competitors $3.58 billion $332.42 million 10.88

This table compares GE Vernova and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GE Vernova has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. GE Vernova is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

GE Vernova pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 54.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GE Vernova and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GE Vernova 0 8 19 3 2.83 GE Vernova Competitors 255 976 1623 53 2.51

GE Vernova currently has a consensus price target of $429.13, indicating a potential downside of 18.42%. As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 1.13%. Given GE Vernova’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE Vernova has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Vernova shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE Vernova beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.