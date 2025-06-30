Ontology (ONT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.35 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $110.99 million and $8.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.52 or 0.02295697 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00016778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 914,697,857 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

