Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 732 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 248,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

