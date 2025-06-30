Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 20 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,383 shares of company stock valued at $19,035,108. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $552.02 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.53.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

