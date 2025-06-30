Critical Analysis: Warby Parker (WRBY) and Its Peers

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Warby Parker to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $771.32 million -$20.39 million -181.25 Warby Parker Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 19.13

Warby Parker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -1.79% -2.48% -1.29% Warby Parker Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Warby Parker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warby Parker’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Warby Parker and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 7 11 0 2.61 Warby Parker Competitors 646 2848 2955 87 2.38

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 20.01%. Given Warby Parker’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Warby Parker beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

