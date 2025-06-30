Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

