Head-To-Head Survey: Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kornit Digital and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00 3D Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Kornit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.44%. 3D Systems has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.63%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Kornit Digital.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kornit Digital and 3D Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $206.51 million 4.65 -$16.80 million ($0.18) -112.17 3D Systems $440.12 million 0.47 -$255.59 million ($2.09) -0.72

Kornit Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems. Kornit Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -4.19% -0.75% -0.69% 3D Systems -64.06% -43.70% -15.07%

Summary

Kornit Digital beats 3D Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

