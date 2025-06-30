Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

LMT stock opened at $458.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $470.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

