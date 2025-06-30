Jacobsen Capital Management Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 163,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 345,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $210.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $590.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

