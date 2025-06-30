Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,651,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,742,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,446,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,028 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 410,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

