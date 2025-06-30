New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $107,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 400,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 104.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 53,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

BMY stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

