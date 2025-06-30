Monero (XMR) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $316.45 or 0.00294777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and $80.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004859 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107,353.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.97 or 0.00471310 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00008530 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00079753 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00015427 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00036239 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About Monero
Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.
Buying and Selling Monero
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
