Monero (XMR) Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $316.45 or 0.00294777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $5.84 billion and $80.19 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107,353.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.97 or 0.00471310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00015427 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00036239 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

