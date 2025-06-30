Analyzing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) and VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and VS MEDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 20.41% 12.29% 6.41% VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weibo and VS MEDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 1 2 1 0 2.00 VS MEDIA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Weibo currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

This table compares Weibo and VS MEDIA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.75 billion 1.31 $300.80 million $1.38 6.87 VS MEDIA $8.25 million 1.01 -$7.29 million N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than VS MEDIA.

Risk and Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VS MEDIA has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of VS MEDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weibo beats VS MEDIA on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user’s trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product services for better displaying and promotion of its account and content; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

