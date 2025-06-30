Reviewing TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI)

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Free Report) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telkonet and TransAct Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkonet $8.90 million 0.18 -$1.19 million N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $43.38 million 0.85 -$9.86 million ($0.88) -4.17

Analyst Ratings

Telkonet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAct Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telkonet and TransAct Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkonet 0 0 0 0 0.00 TransAct Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

TransAct Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.24%. Given TransAct Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransAct Technologies is more favorable than Telkonet.

Volatility & Risk

Telkonet has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAct Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Telkonet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telkonet and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkonet N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies -19.25% -4.32% -3.16%

Summary

TransAct Technologies beats Telkonet on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platforms of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its platforms provide savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company offers EcoSmart product suite, including EcoInput, a lighting controller installed directly in line with existing light switches; EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge; EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server; EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product; EcoGuard Outlet, an EcoSmart control; and EcoContact Door & Window Sensor, a remote wireless door/window contact solution. It also provides EcoCentral, a solution for intelligent automation and energy management; EcoCare professional support services; and Rhapsody Platform focuses on utilizing WIFI and Bluetooth Low Energy for mobile app-based setup and configuration. The company serves the hospitality, educational, governmental, healthcare, multiple dwelling units, and other commercial markets. Telkonet, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents. The company also provides consumable products, including POS receipt paper, inkjet cartridges, ribbons, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts and accessories; and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it offers EPICENTRAL print system, a software solution that enables casino operators to create promotional coupons and marketing messages, and print them at the slot machine; and technical support services, as well as spare parts and accessories. Further, the company provides BOHA! terminal that combines hardware and software components in a device that includes an operating system, touchscreen, and one or two thermal print mechanisms. It markets its products under the TransAct, BOHA!, AccuDate, Ithaca, and EPICENTRAL brands for food service technology, point of sale automation, and casino and gaming markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users through its Webstore transactsupplies.com. TransAct Technologies Incorporated was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

