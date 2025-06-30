Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Takes $8.26 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,236,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 551.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,224,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,599,000 after buying an additional 1,883,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,072,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,824,000 after buying an additional 1,823,807 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $207,278,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MMC opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average of $224.74. The company has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.00 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.