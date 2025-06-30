Essex LLC Buys Shares of 550 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $393.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.45. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

