Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $282.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $283.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

